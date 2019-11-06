6

Posted by germainej

Newkidd count down in dark spoiler teaser for 'Come'

Newkidd are counting down in their dark spoiler teaser for 'Come'.

The teaser clip reveals a ticking clock and a dark, eerie vibe. As previously reported, the rookie boy group are making a comeback 7 months after their transformation with "Tu Eres" this past April.

Stay tuned for updates on Newkidd's comeback with their upcoming album 'Come'! 

