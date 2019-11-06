Newkidd are counting down in their dark spoiler teaser for 'Come'.
The teaser clip reveals a ticking clock and a dark, eerie vibe. As previously reported, the rookie boy group are making a comeback 7 months after their transformation with "Tu Eres" this past April.
Stay tuned for updates on Newkidd's comeback with their upcoming album 'Come'!
Newkidd count down in dark spoiler teaser for 'Come'
