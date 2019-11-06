8

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico reveals dramatic 'Being Left' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Zico has revealed a dramatic music video teaser for "Being Left".

In the MV teaser, a woman stands quietly by a lake and then sits on a bus. "Being Left" is a track on the Block B member's first full solo album in 8 years since his debut, 'Thinking Part 2'.

Zico's 'Thinking Part 2' drops on November 8 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

  1. Zico
  2. BEING LEFT
  3. DVWN
1 425 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Ohboy696,447 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Looks good! I love that he istelling stories with his recent MVs

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND