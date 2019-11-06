Zico reveals dramatic 'Being Left' MV teaser

Zico has revealed a dramatic music video teaser for "Being Left".



In the MV teaser, a woman stands quietly by a lake and then sits on a bus. "Being Left" is a track on the Block B member's first full solo album in 8 years since his debut, 'Thinking Part 2'.



Zico's 'Thinking Part 2' drops on November 8 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?