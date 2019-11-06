6

CIX say 'Hello' in blue group & Hyunsuk's teaser images

CIX have revealed more teaser images for their upcoming second EP album 'Hello, Strange Place'.

In their latest teasers, Hyunsuk and the group members continue the blue theme as they stand against the sky in school uniforms. Fans can expect an album preview next on November 8 KST, while 'Hello, Strange Place' drops on November 19.

What do you think of CIX's concept for 'Hello, Strange Place'?

