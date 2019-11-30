'Superman Is Back's Gunhoo turns into a breakdancing CG baby in his new 'Baskin Robbins' CF

'Baskin Robins Korea' has released a brand new CF in light of the upcoming Christmas holidays - featuring their newest endorsement model Gunhoo!

Many viewers know Gunhoo as soccer player Park Joo Ho's lovable son from KBS2's 'Superman Is Back'. Now, Gunhoo has become an official CF model for 'Baskin Robbins's Christmas special ice cream cakes, as well as holiday special deals!

In the intriguing CF, Gunhoo transforms into a breakdancing Santa baby with the help of CG effects, while also showcasing glimpses of his natural side like his charming smile, and more. Look forward to more of 'Baskin Robbins's winter promo contents starring Gunhoo!

