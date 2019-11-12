3

MBC's Lunar New Year special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' confirms filming dates next month

Filming for MBC's Lunar New Year special 'Idol Star Athletics Championship' will take place next month!

According to reports on November 13, the main body of the upcoming Lunar New Year special, '2020 ISAC' will be filmed this December 16. The newly instated category e-sports, which received positive reviews during this past Chuseok holidays, will return with filming scheduled for early January, 2020. 

Lunar New Year falls a little earlier on the calendar next year, coming up on January 25. Did you enjoy the '2019 Idol Star Athletics Championship', aired during the Chuseok holidays?

k_kid2,447 pts 51 minutes ago
51 minutes ago

Sucks that IZ*ONE can't be on it... :(

0

Ronaldo_Caparuch25 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

it used to be so much fun but now sayonara!!!

