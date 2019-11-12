BTS confirmed to perform at the '2019 Melon Music Awards'

On November 13, Kakao's upcoming 'Melon Music Awards 2019' made its official, first performing artist announcement!

The biggest boy band in the world BTS have been announced as the first headlining artist at the 'MMA 2019', set to take place on November 30 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Fans can look forward to another world-class performance from the members of BTS, after their 'MMA 2018' performance which garnered immense reactions.



More performing artist announcements are coming your way soon!