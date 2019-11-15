1

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Stray Kids drop preview of their official fan light stick!

JYP Entertainment's rookie boy group Stray Kids has dropped a preview of their official fan light stick!

The light stick will be released this coming November 23, in light of the opening day of Stray Kids's  'District 9 : Unlock' concert in Seoul's Olympic Hall. Stray Kids fans, also known as Stays, will soon be able to have their very own official light stick to cheer on the boys!


The design of the concert reflects the theme of "Stray Kids's way", an "unstable way" depicted by "the compass without direction". Do you like the design?

