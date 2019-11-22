IU transforms into a princess for her fans

IU showed off her increasing beauty in a recent Instagram post.

The artist and actress unveiled herself in gorgeous dresses that made her look like a princess via her personal Instagram account on November 22. The gorgeous star is seen dolling up and enjoying a Melona bar with the caption: "How about living your best life Busan?" as she prepares to perform in the city for her '2019 IU Tour Concert Love, Poem'.



Netizens have been commenting on IU's beauty and showering her with compliments, stating:

"Haha those are Melona bars that Yoo In Na bought for her. So cute."

"IU is pretty!!!"

"She's so lovable."

IU's Korean stretch of the tour will be ending on November 24th. She will continue the global stretch from November 30th to December 28th of 2019.





