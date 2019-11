Actress Gong Hyo Jin shared an emotional moment on Instagram.

The actress recently starred in the popular drama 'When The Camellia Blooms' as an orphan named Dongbaek. The drama just aired its last episode on November 21st. Gong Hyo Jin is seen sobbing as the staff surprised her with a cake. The caption of the video reads: "Thank you. Let's meet again."





Congratulations to the staff and stars of the drama!