Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum turns SNS private after news of her death

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum has turned his SNS private.

Hara had sued Choi Jong Bum for revenge porn. His sentence involved crimes of property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force, was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming. He filed an appeal back in September for the Seoul District Court's initial ruling that found him guilty of assault. 

As soon as news was released this morning that she had passed away, Choi Jong Bum changed his SNS to private. He has previously come under fire for promoting his hair salon on SNS.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.
teleri2,774 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

This piece of trash! Really needs to be cancelled, for being a waste of oxygen, and never heard from publicly again.

4

kxk639 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

he is disgusting piece of shit I hope he pays for every single thing he did to her MAN when I’ve read about him today I got chills it is heartbreaking how everybody took his side after she was revealed to be abused and assaulted people literally even mocked her suicide attempt and now...hara is gone and nothing will change that now they'll pretend to care they start to point fingers and blame others and in two or three days? it will be all be back to normal just like it was after sulli 💔😔

