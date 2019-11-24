Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum turns SNS private after news of her death

Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum has turned his SNS private.

Hara had sued Choi Jong Bum for revenge porn. His sentence involved crimes of property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force, was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming. He filed an appeal back in September for the Seoul District Court's initial ruling that found him guilty of assault.





As soon as news was released this morning that she had passed away, Choi Jong Bum changed his SNS to private. He has previously come under fire for promoting his hair salon on SNS.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.