3

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Super Junior's Siwon apologizes for re-tweeting support post for Hong Kong

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's Siwon has apologized for re-tweeting a post that showed support for Hong Kong.

Siwon faced criticism from Chinese netizens after re-tweeting a post about late protester Patrick Chow, who was shot by police during the ongoing protests in Hong Kong. Though Siwon has already deleted his re-tweet and explained he only hoped the violence would end soon, the Super Junior member has now made another apology on Chinese social media site Weibo.

On November 26, Siwon posted to Weibo, "Hong Kong is Chinese land. I apologize for showing wrong behavior on Twitter and causing disappointment. I do not deny that Hong Kong is a part of China. I apologize once again."

As previously reported, Siwon re-tweeted a CNN interview with Patrick Chow on the 24th in which the protester stated, "People can be killed by bullets. But beliefs can't be killed."

  1. Super Junior
  2. Siwon
12 2,928 Share 21% Upvoted

5

edurance645 pts 58 minutes ago 3
58 minutes ago

It's so scary how all these Chinese idols are controlled by the authority. I don't want to know what would happen to their families in China if they were to speak freely about these issues :(

Share

3 more replies

3

dilaralove939348 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I knew it would end up like this....................................................... the world is cruel......

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
12 hours ago   6   85,274

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Hangul Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
ARMY Def Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Sad Clown Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Vote Jungkook Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Long Flight Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Mainstream Hoodie - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND