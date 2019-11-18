CIX and X1 decorate two unique covers for December issue of 'The Star'

'The Star' magazine will be releasing a special, two-cover edition for December, featuring rookie boy groups CIX and X1.

For their cover pictorial, the members of CIX took on a cool-tone color palette paired with simple, chic outfits in black, white, and gray. On the other hand, the members of X1 opted for a warm-tone color palette, paired with comforting shades of green, brown, red, as well as patterns and stripes.

You can also check out X1's brief greeting to 'The Star' readers, below. The newest issue featuring CIX and X1 will be available on November 29.