Music Video
Key, Xiumin, Jo Kwon, Jisung, Sunggyu, Changsub & more group for new army song 'Run Run'

Enlisted idols and actors have come together for a new army song titled "Run Run"!

SHINee's KeyEXO's Xiumin2AM's Jo Kwon and JinwoonYoon Ji SungINFINITE's SunggyuBTOB's Changsub, and actors Kim Min Suk and Lee Jae Kyoon grouped up for the energetic military track. The MV above reveals the idols and actors in the studio as they put their energy into the powerful song.

Watch the "Run Run" MV above!

2 minutes ago

Minseok's voice sounds so good here. Musicals are really improving their vocals. I wish I could see The Promise of the Day and The Man Who Laughs. I love musicals. 😔

7 minutes ago

I miss Xiumin do much.

