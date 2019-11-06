Key, Xiumin, Jo Kwon, Jisung, Sunggyu, Changsub & more group for new army song 'Run Run'

Enlisted idols and actors have come together for a new army song titled "Run Run"!



SHINee's Key, EXO's Xiumin, 2AM's Jo Kwon and Jinwoon, Yoon Ji Sung, INFINITE's Sunggyu, BTOB's Changsub, and actors Kim Min Suk and Lee Jae Kyoon grouped up for the energetic military track. The MV above reveals the idols and actors in the studio as they put their energy into the powerful song.



Watch the "Run Run" MV above!