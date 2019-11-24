Goo Hara's agency requests fans and media outlets to refrain from speculation

Goo Hara's agency has made an announcement regarding reports online.

Following the singer's passing, the Japanese agency Production Ogi streamlined all statements temporarily through the Korean agency 8D Creative.

The Korean company passed on the message to domestic media asking all outlets to refrain from making speculative reports regarding Goo Hara's death.

"Currently, the family members of the deceased, as well as her friends and acquaintances, are going through a tough time from psychological impact and instability. Therefore, we earnestly ask that media outlets and their related personnel, as well as the fans' condolence calls, refrain from spreading rumors or speculative reports," wrote the agency.

The announcement ended on an apologetic note, asking once again for their sensitivity regarding the absence of condolence visits.



For the time being, 8D Creative has been confirmed to take on all domestic release of official announcements from Production Ogi.