Hashtag asking to punish the late Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum tops Twitter in Korea

Hashtag advocating the punishment of Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend is top trending on Twitter Korea.
On November 25 KST, a Bloomberg reporter covering Korean news confirmed on Twitter that #Punish_Choi_Jong_Bum (written in Korean) is leading the top hashtag trends in Korea. Choi, the ex-boyfriend of the late Goo Hara, filed an appeal earlier this month for the Seoul District Court's initial ruling that found him guilty of assault.
Choi, whose sentence involved crimes of property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force, was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming. Given the issue, the reporter elucidated the social current in Korea on the pressure against female victims to report crimes.
In light of the singer's recent passing, netizens are now asking for a more thorough investigation on the sexual crime aspect of the trial with the hashtag.
What do you think of this issue?
Log in to comment