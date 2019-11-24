Hashtag asking to punish the late Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum tops Twitter in Korea

Hashtag advocating the punishment of Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend is top trending on Twitter Korea.

On November 25 KST, a Bloomberg reporter covering Korean news confirmed on Twitter that #Punish_Choi_Jong_Bum (written in Korean) is leading the top hashtag trends in Korea. Choi, the ex-boyfriend of the late Goo Hara, filed an appeal earlier this month for the Seoul District Court's initial ruling that found him guilty of assault.

Top trending on Korea Twitter is #최종범_처벌 or “Punish Choi Jong-bum,” who is Goo Hara’s ex-boyfriend that she is suing for revenge porn. Trial against Choi is still ongoing. — Jihye Lee 이지혜 (@TheJihyeLee) November 24, 2019

Choi, whose sentence involved crimes of property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force, was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming. Given the issue, the reporter elucidated the social current in Korea on the pressure against female victims to report crimes.

Korean women find it more and more difficult to report crimes as victims because they see female artists facing even greater backlashes & trauma because how the public, police and the justice system respond to sexual assault, and that sends a clear message to all women in Korea. — Jihye Lee 이지혜 (@TheJihyeLee) November 24, 2019

In light of the singer's recent passing, netizens are now asking for a more thorough investigation on the sexual crime aspect of the trial with the hashtag.

