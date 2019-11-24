40

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Hashtag asking to punish the late Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum tops Twitter in Korea

AKP STAFF

Hashtag advocating the punishment of Goo Hara's ex-boyfriend is top trending on Twitter Korea.

On November 25 KST, a Bloomberg reporter covering Korean news confirmed on Twitter that #Punish_Choi_Jong_Bum (written in Korean) is leading the top hashtag trends in Korea. Choi, the ex-boyfriend of the late Goo Hara, filed an appeal earlier this month for the Seoul District Court's initial ruling that found him guilty of assault.

Choi, whose sentence involved crimes of property damages, physical assault, threatening, and unnecessary force, was not found guilty of sexual assault in the form of illegal footage filming. Given the issue, the reporter elucidated the social current in Korea on the pressure against female victims to report crimes.

In light of the singer's recent passing, netizens are now asking for a more thorough investigation on the sexual crime aspect of the trial with the hashtag. 

What do you think of this issue?

  1. Hara
21 35,369 Share 91% Upvoted

21

loulou02724 pts 55 minutes ago 4
55 minutes ago

He has his part but he is not the only one to blame. A lot of people were involved in this and they all have to be punished.
When he was doing this a lot of netizens were blaming her and now she’s dead they put all the blame on someone to feel better about themselves. What a hypocritical society !

Share

4 more replies

12

youcangoeatshit80 pts 54 minutes ago 1
54 minutes ago

For God's sake all K-netz should be punished for being this toxic to continuously spread hate and playing hte blaming game and for being intellectually inferior to not realise how damaging they are to society and others around them.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND