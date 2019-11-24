Tiger JK, Harisu, & Chae Ri Na remember Goo Hara with heartfelt messages on SNS

More celebrities have left heartfelt messages for the late singer Goo Hara.
Since the news of her passing, figures in the music industry have posted on social media to remember Goo Hara. In addition to rapper DinDin, the hip-hop artist Tiger JK and singers Harisu and Chae Ri Na all took to Twitter and Instagram to share their condolences.
Tiger JK wrote on Twitter: "Rest in peace. We were not very close acquaintances, but I do remember her bright face whenever she greeted me during promotions when we passed by each other. That person who always came to the green room to greet her sunbae even after becoming that famous..."
On Instagram, Harisu wrote, "What a shame...I am so, so sad.. I hope she is happy in heaven.. Rest in peace," and Chae Ri Na shared, "Really this is so sad...I am really insanely sad.. I bid farewell to yet another beautiful hoobae. #Sad #Distressed #Exhausted".
Currently, many K-Pop artists in the industry are putting their activities on hold to mourn the passing of Goo Hara.
Log in to comment