Tiger JK, Harisu, & Chae Ri Na remember Goo Hara with heartfelt messages on SNS

More celebrities have left heartfelt messages for the late singer Goo Hara.

Since the news of her passing, figures in the music industry have posted on social media to remember Goo Hara. In addition to rapper DinDin, the hip-hop artist Tiger JK and singers Harisu and Chae Ri Na all took to Twitter and Instagram to share their condolences.

Tiger JK wrote on Twitter: "Rest in peace. We were not very close acquaintances, but I do remember her bright face whenever she greeted me during promotions when we passed by each other. That person who always came to the green room to greet her sunbae even after becoming that famous..."

고인의 명복을 빕니다. 잘 알고 지내던 사이는 아니었지만, 활동할때 마주치면 정말 반가운 인사해주던 밝은 표정만 기억나네요. 그렇게 유명해지고도 선배한테 인사한다고 먼저 대기실에 찾아와주던 반가운 사람... — 아빠 최고 (@DrunkenTigerJK) November 24, 2019

On Instagram, Harisu wrote, "What a shame...I am so, so sad.. I hope she is happy in heaven.. Rest in peace," and Chae Ri Na shared, "Really this is so sad...I am really insanely sad.. I bid farewell to yet another beautiful hoobae. #Sad #Distressed #Exhausted".

Currently, many K-Pop artists in the industry are putting their activities on hold to mourn the passing of Goo Hara.