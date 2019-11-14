Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for November 3 to November 9

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from November 3 to November 9 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. IU - "Love Poem" - 64,430,644 Points

2. AKMU - "How can I love the heartbreak, you're the one I love" - 42,928,090 Points

3. MC Mong - "fame" - 41,597,279 Points

4. Taeyeon - "Spark" - 39,532,691 Points

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 35,712,624 Points

6. Song Haye - "Another Love" - 35,156,868 Points

7. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk" - 31,360,618 Points

8. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot" - 28,739,931 Points

9. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later" - 26,920,495 Points

10. MC Mong ft. Park Bom - "Chanel"- 26,301,316 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. GOT7 - 'Call My Name'

2. Lee Jin Hyuk - 'S.O.L'

3. Super Junior - 'Time_Slip'

4. VICTON - 'nostalgia'

5. MONSTA X - 'FOLLOW _ FIND YOU'

6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.FIN _ All To Action'

7. NU'EST - 'The Table'

8. WINNER - 'CROSS'

9. SuperM - 'SuperM'

10. Ga In - '佳人'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"

5. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Song Haye - "Another Love"

8. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

9. Maktub - "To You My Light"

10. Jang Duk Chul - "See You Later"



Source: Gaon

