Former PRISTIN member Kyla has revealed that a shooting has taken place at her high school via Twitter post.

The tragedy has left one dead and multiple students in critical condition at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California. The suspect is reported to be in custody.

My school had a school shooter today. The one thing I was most afraid of when I went back to public school happened. I am okay and all of my friends are safe. My heart goes out to all of the injured students. I pray that they are safe — Kyla M🥀 (@kylam_official) November 14, 2019

We're glad to hear that she's ok and send our thoughts to all those affected by the tragedy.