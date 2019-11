F.T. Island's Hongki updated fans how he has been doing in the military.

On November 28, he posted a selfie with his seniors. In a caption he wrote, "My first weekday off-duty outing with seniors. I played LoL (league of legends) with them." Fans were happy to see him doing well in the army and reacted that Hongki always seemed to have the best personality to quickly build rapport with people.

He was enlisted in the military back on September 30.