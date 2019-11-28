Preview of Kang Daniel on 'Happy Together 4' sparks controversy

Preview of Kang Daniel on KBS2's 'Happy Together 4' stirs controversy over his alleged ageist comments.



On November 27, KBS2 revealed a preview of the show on YouTube and in the clip, Kang Daniel shared how he gets away from being recognized. He said "Even with a mask and a hat, fans somehow notice me. But if I do this, people don't really give a second look." and he showcased how he walks up the stairs. Guest on the show actress Kim Young Ok then commented "It looks like an old man"

This has soon sparked controversy over Kang Daniel being an ageist. Some of the comments include: "If you walk up the stairs two or three at a time then you're Kang Daniel, but if you limp and have a hard time climbing up then you are a layperson?", "Why do you have to go out of your way to act like you're sick just to hide your identity? There are people who are actually sick."







But others were defending him. Some of the comments include: "I think the public is exceptionally harsh on Kang Daniel. I don't understand why this is even a controversy. I watched the entire clip and you can clearly see that he did not intend to demean the elderly in any way.", "Stop taking something out of the context and making it look bad. He didn't even say he mimics the sick or the elders.", "Fans all know he has a 'signature walk'. He just meant he was hiding his distinctive way of walking. He didn't mean to mock anyone."





KBS2 has taken down the clip from the official YouTube account. What do you think?

