Bolbbalgan4 and Wh3n have released another video teaser for "New York".



While the third teaser focused on a first meeting, the most recent teaser video focuses on the two singers of the song - Wh3n and Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young. The two are seen sitting in very different rooms, looking introspective as the song plays.



Bolbbalgan4 x Wh3n's "New York" drops on November 27 KST.