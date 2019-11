ARMYs are taking on a hashtag challenge to further up the sales of BTS's discography.

The hashtag #BuyPersonaOniTunes is now trending worldwide to support the group and the sale of their album. After the worldwide trend, 'Persona' has quickly moved up the charts on iTunes in numerous countries.

Fans are sending their upmost support, stating:

#7 on top Russian iTunes album #BuyPERSONAOniTunes pic.twitter.com/VWH3Jgd7eE — mika 🎂 ALYSSA DAY 🥳🎉 (@TRIVlAL0VE) November 11, 2019

What dedicated fans! We wish everyone the best.