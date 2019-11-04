ATEEZ drop dates, cities, & venues for U.S. leg of 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure' world tour!

Rookie boy group ATEEZ has dropped dates, cities, and venues for their highly-anticipated 1st world tour, 'The Fellowship: Map The Treasure'!

After confirming the world tour's kick-off in Seoul in February of next year, ATEEZ recently announced their Europe leg first, spanning from March 14-29 in a total of 7 cities. Now, ATEEZ have unveiled the 5 cities coming up in the U.S. leg of their tour, including Newark, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles!

Fans in the U.S. can look forward to seeing ATEEZ again from April 17-26 of 2020. Who all is going?