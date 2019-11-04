Mnet admits that police have requested arrest warrants for 4 staff members of 'Produce X 101' for fraud + deception

On November 5, Mnet released a formal statement to the press for the first time since the vote rigging controversy surrounding 'Produce X 101'.

The broadcasting station revealed, "At the end of July this past year, we came to the conclusion that we were limited in our ability to analyze the true results from the program, and so we submitted a request for an official police investigation. As a result, police requested arrest warrants against some members of the 'Produce X 101' staff. Once again, we deeply apologize to the viewers and fans who loved 'Produce X 101', as well as to all of the 'Produce X 101' contestants, as well as the companies and their representatives."

Mnet continued, "We plan to participate in the ongoing investigation process diligently, and also promise to take full responsibility where ever responsibility may be required. However, we ask that you all refrain from making speculative accusations regarding the artists who suffered damages through this incident."

Earlier, it was reported that representatives from the Seoul Metropolitan Police have officially requested arrest warrants for 4 staff members of 'Produce X 101', including Ahn Joon Young PD. The individuals are facing charges including fraud and deceptive programming.



