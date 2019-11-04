Industry reps announce their choices for the best K-pop song of 2019

There are many K-pop songs out there that fans consider the best, but industry representatives have released their take on what they believe are the best songs of 2019.

News outlet Joy News 24 ran a survey of 200 of the top industry insiders. Here are the top eight songs with the most votes.





1. “Boy With Luv” - BTS (70 votes)



2. “How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You’re the One I Love” - AKMU (17 votes)



3. “Your Shampoo Scent in the Flowers” - Jang Bum Joon (16 votes)



4. "Dalla Dalla" - ITZY (15 votes)



5. “For Lovers Who Hesitate” - Jannabi (9 votes)





6. “Gotta Go” - Kim Chung Ha (8 votes)



7. “A Poem Titled You” - Taeyeon (6 votes)



8. “We All Lie” - Ha Jin, JTBC’s “SKY Castle” OST (5 votes)





Paul Kim's “So Long (Hotel Del Luna OST)”, “Every day, Every moment", “Traffic Light”, and “Me After You” received 4 votes each.



The songs that received fewer than 4 votes:

Bolbbalgan4’s “Travel”

Bolbbalgan4’s “BOM”

SuperM’s “Jopping”

DAY6’s “Time of Our Life”

Kim Na Young’s “To be Honest”

BTS’s “Persona”

Lim Jae Hyun’s “If one could practice love”

TWICE’s “FANCY”

AOA’s “Egotistic (Queendom version)”

SHAUN’s “Way Back Home”

Rocket Punch’s “BIM BAM BUM”

Zico’s “Human”

Elaine’s “Search”

Heize’s “She’s Fine”

What do you think of these results? What is your favorite K-pop song of 2019?