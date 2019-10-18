WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon reportedly appearing as judge on college music audition program 'Vocal Play 2'

According to reports on October 19, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon will be appearing as a judge on Channel A's ongoing college musician audition program, 'Vocal Play: Campus Music Olympiad'.

Kang Seung Yoon will likely appear on 'Vocal Play: Campus Music Olympiad' as a guest judge. News of his appearance as a judge on an audition program is special, as the idol himself is a former audition program contestant. Back in 2010, Kang Seung Yoon appeared on Mnet's 'Superstar K2'. This will mark his return to a music audition program after nearly 9 years.

Meanwhile, Channel A's 'Vocal Play 2' airs every Saturdays at 10:40 PM KST.

