Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon reportedly appearing as judge on college music audition program 'Vocal Play 2'

According to reports on October 19, WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon will be appearing as a judge on Channel A's ongoing college musician audition program, 'Vocal Play: Campus Music Olympiad'. 

Kang Seung Yoon will likely appear on 'Vocal Play: Campus Music Olympiad' as a guest judge. News of his appearance as a judge on an audition program is special, as the idol himself is a former audition program contestant. Back in 2010, Kang Seung Yoon appeared on Mnet's 'Superstar K2'. This will mark his return to a music audition program after nearly 9 years. 

Meanwhile, Channel A's 'Vocal Play 2' airs every Saturdays at 10:40 PM KST. 

mzpayntbrush31 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

they are lucky to be judged by this hot genius

