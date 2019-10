Rookie boy group ATEEZ will be featured in a 20-page cover pictorial for 'tmrw' magazine's Asia issue!

The group's artsy, dreamlike pictorial took place both outdoors as well as indoors against a rich, turquoise backdrop, as the ATEEZ members take on unique camera effects. Fans can order a copy of ATEEZ's 'tmrw' issue via the magazine's official website, here.

In the meantime, check out some of the boys' preview photos below.