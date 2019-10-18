Han Hye Jin appears on 'I Live Alone' again to support Heo Ji Woong

Han Hye Jin has returned to 'I Live Alone' again for writer Heo Ji Woong's appearance on the show.



The model and entertainer made a special appearance on the October 18th broadcast of MBC's 'I Live Alone'. She stated: "I was on shows with this person for a long time. I came on this show due to our special friendship."



Actor Lee Si Eon hilariously asked: "Is it that person?", referring to former MC of the show and Han Hye Jin's ex-boyfriend Jun Hyun Moo, leading to Han Hye Jin promptly squashing his teasing. The sequence brought about a lot of laughter among the panelists.

