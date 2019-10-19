WINNER teases with lyrics to title song 'SOSO'

WINNER has dropped a lyrics teaser.

The boys' 3rd mini-album, titled 'CROSS', will contain 6 songs: title song "Soso", "OMG", "Dress Up", Lee Seung Hoon's solo "Flamenco", Kang Seung Yoon's solo "Wind", and "Don't Be Shy". They've just released a lyrics teaser for title song "SOSO". The lyrics read: "그냥 그저 그런데 So what 위로해달라고 안 했으니 내려가 미련없이 escape", which translates to "It's just soso, so what. I didn't ask for you to make me feel better, so leave. Escape without regrets."

WINNER is slated to come back on October 23rd. Are you ready?