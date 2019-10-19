3

Jackson's 1st solo-album 'Mirrors' pre-sells over 500,000 copies

AKP STAFF

Jackson has sold over 500,000 copies of his first solo album.

Jackson has been pre-releasing a lot of singles, and they'll be a part of his 1st solo album 'Mirrors'. The album includes "Bullet to the Heart", "On the Rocks", "Dway!", "Unless I'm With You", "Bad Back" (featuring Goldlink), "Titanic" (featuring Rich Brian), "Faded", and the Chinese version of "I Love You 3000". As of the 19th, Jackson has sold over 500,000 copies just in pre-sales. 

The album is set to release on October 25th. Congratulations to Jackson!

