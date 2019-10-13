Listen to the album preview for NU'EST's 'The Table'!

7

NU'EST has dropped the album highlight medley for 'The Table'.

This boy group's upcoming release will be their 7th mini album that contains six tracks in total. The video is comprised of extra footage from their individual teaser videos as well as their group preview. Listen to the full highlight medley and tell us which song seems to catch your ears! Apart from the title song "Love Me", which track are you most excited about?

NU'EST's 'The Table' will be officially out on October 21.

Umm maybe #4 trust me and #6 stand out to me the most apart from the title track. So looking forward to listening to this. They sound so good!

