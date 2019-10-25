tvN sitcom-drama 'Pegasus Market' in talks for extension into season 2

According to reports on October 26, tvN's ongoing sitcom-drama series 'Pegasus Market' is in talks for an extension into season 2.

Starring Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Byung Chul, Lee Soon Jae, Jung Hye Sung, and more, 'Pegasus Market' tells the story of a manager striving day and night to revive a supermarket in danger of running out of business, facing off against a department chief from the main company who wants to run the market out of business for his own gains. The story is based off of a popular webtoon of the same name.

Having premiered back on September 20, 'Pegasus Market' airs every Fridays at 11 PM KST. Since its premiere, the sitcom-drama has garnered massive interest by word of mouth on SNS platforms and online communities, as viewers have expressed their wishes for the drama to air more often than once a week.

In response to news of 'Pegasus Market's second season, tvN curtly stated, "Nothing is confirmed." Have you been watching 'Pegasus Market'?

