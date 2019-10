GOT7's Jackson has released a new lyric MV for "On The Rocks", track #2 from his 1st full album 'Mirrors'.

Alongside the lyrics to Jackson's medium-tempo hip-hop/R&B track "On The Rocks", the lyric video contains simple, minimal illustrations accompanying the words. Meanwhile, Jackson has also released MVs for "Dway!" and "Titanic" feat. Rich Brian this week, in light of his 'Mirrors' album release.

Which track from Jackson's 'Mirrors' is your favorite?