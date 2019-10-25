Brown Eyed Girls reveal they've practiced how not to scare off their hoobaes

Veteran girl group Brown Eyed Girls will be appearing as guests on the October 26 broadcast of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'!

On this episode, Brown Eyed Girls opened up about a very common misconception that people have about them - that they're tough and scary! Narsha revealed, "I've been practicing ways to greet my hoobaes kindly, because I'm afraid that they'll be scared of me." Narsha then demonstrated some of her "tricks" to soften one's impression when greeting others to the 'Knowing Brothers' cast members.





Ga In also shared, "We don't need bodyguards to protect us from close by. Even our fans can't approach us easily, and just watch us from afar."

You can catch the charismatic ladies of Brown Eyed Girls on the October 26 airing of 'Knowing Brothers', beginning at 9 PM KST!

