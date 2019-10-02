8

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

TEEN TOP's Chunji opens his own YouTube channel!

AKP STAFF

TEEN TOP's Chunji has opened up his own YouTube channel!

On October 2, Chunji made the announcement below on TEEN TOP's Instagram, letting fans know he's opened up 'Chunji TV'. According to the TEEN TOP member, he plans to upload cover songs, and fans can expect his first YouTube video on his birthday on October 5.

Check out Chunji's YouTube channel below, and stay tuned for updates on TEEN TOP and Chunji!

up10tionPLZ0 pt 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

i love chunji

joanner222,299 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Yes chunji! 🙌🏻

