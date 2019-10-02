TEEN TOP's Chunji opens his own YouTube channel!

View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 유튜브개인채널 CHUNJI TV 를 만들었습니다 노래커버 위주의영상을올릴예정입니다 많은관심부탁드립니다! 구독👍 첫번째 영상은 제생일 10월5일입니다 Hi everyone, I have opened my own YouTube channel CHUNJI TV. I’ll be uploading cover song contents continuously. Please give me lots of support! please subscribe 👍 First video will be uploaded on my birthday Oct. 5th! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfQ_jzLRB5Ko7pyawQJApfQ