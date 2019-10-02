'Mr. House Husband' star Kim Seung Hyun dating 'Altoran' drama screenwriter

'Mr. House Husband' star Kim Seung Hyun is confirmed to be dating the screenwriter of MBN drama 'Altoran'.



On October 2, reports revealed rumors he would be getting married next January, but his label responded, "We're not aware of any details or a wedding. If he does plan to marry, we'll inform 'Mr. House Husband 2' and media outlets." The actor's agency later stated, "It's true they've been dating for many months, but the reports of a marriage are false."



It's reported Kim Seung Hyun and the screenwriter were acquainted for quite a while before eventually deciding to date.



Kim Seung Hyun is currently appearing on the KBS reality show 'Mr. House Husband' with his parents and daughter, and he's known among viewers as a longtime single father.



Congratulations to the couple!