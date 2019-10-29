Rookie girl group HINAPIA introduces member Gyeongwon with an alluring teaser image

Upcoming rookie girl group HINAPIA has unveiled an lovely, alluring teaser image of 4th member Gyeongwon!

Following members Bada, Eunwoo, and Yaebin, Gyeongwon exudes a charismatic aura with her fiery gaze in her first debut teaser photo. According to her newly updated profile, Gyeongwon will be in charge of the subvocal position in HINAPIA.

Stay tuned for the group's final member Minkyung, as well as more content leading up to HINAPIA's official debut this November 3 with 'New Start'.