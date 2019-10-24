Cosmic Girls have dropped a teaser image for their comeback with 'As You Wish'.
The teaser for Cosmic Girls' upcoming mini album below features a crescent moon against a black circle. Cosmic Girls' comeback date has yet to be revealed, but this will mark the girl group's first comeback since their special album 'For the Summer' this past June.
Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls!
12
1
Posted by2 hours ago
Cosmic Girls tease 'As You Wish' comeback with crescent moon
Cosmic Girls have dropped a teaser image for their comeback with 'As You Wish'.
0 726 Share 92% Upvoted
Log in to comment