Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls tease 'As You Wish' comeback with crescent moon

Cosmic Girls have dropped a teaser image for their comeback with 'As You Wish'.

The teaser for Cosmic Girls' upcoming mini album below features a crescent moon against a black circle. Cosmic Girls' comeback date has yet to be revealed, but this will mark the girl group's first comeback since their special album 'For the Summer' this past June.

Stay tuned for updates on Cosmic Girls!

