Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

TXT drops moving 'Sanctuary' concept photos for 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC'

TXT (TOMORROW x TOGETHER) has revealed new moving concept teasers.

On October 7, the Big Hit Entertainment rookie group released six new teasers for their comeback. The comeback will be the release of 'The Dream Chapter: MAGIC', their upcoming first full-length album. In the forms of GIFs, these group and individual video images are like visual collages of their new concept, tied together with the word "Sanctuary." 

Check out the concept trailer if you haven't yet! What do you think of TXT's new casual and preppy looks?

