Han Seo Hee claims Starship covered up MONSTA X's Shownu having an affair with a married woman, then deletes post

On October 31, former idol trainee Han Seo Hee shared two posts via her Instagram Story, claiming that an anonymous individual directly messaged Jung Da Eun.

In the post, an unnamed individual claims that his wife had an affair with MONSTA X member Shownu. However, when he attempted to take legal action, he received a text message of response from Starship Entertainment's legal representative, emphasizing that Shownu will not be getting involved.

The contents of the text message reads as follows:





"After confirming with Shownu, we learned that Shownu had no idea that 'A' was married or even had a boyfriend. If he knew that 'A' had a boyfriend, he would never have become involved with 'A', and he has no more plans to see 'A' in the future. Shownu has never been in contact with 'A' since September 10. He does not plan to contact 'A' for any reasons in the future, and also does not wish to become involved in your lawsuit against 'A' in any form. Please keep the above in mind."

The unnamed individual further claimed that he personally visited Starship Entertainment to discuss the matter, but was seemingly unanswered.

Meanwhile, the posts have since been deleted from Han Seo Hee's Instagram Story. The former idol trainee was also previously involved in illegal drug dealing with former iKON member B.I.

Stay tuned for a response from Starship Entertainment.