The boys of SF9 took to the streets of Los Angeles, California in their latest pictorial with '1st Look' magazine.

Pulling off eccentric, layered styles with shirts, jackets, accessories, boots, and more, SF9 captured the sometimes carefree, sometimes reckless mood of LA both during the day and during the night.

Meanwhile, SF9 plan on greeting their fans with a special series of performances soon. Check out the group's '1st Look' magazine preview cuts, below.