KBS responds to reports of Kim Jong Min, Moon Se Yoon, & Yeon Jung Hoon joining '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4

According to various reports on October 23, KBS2's '1 Night, 2 Days' season 4 is currently confirming members for its brand new cast including actor Yeon Jung Hoon, comedian Moon Se Yoon, and singer Kim Jong Min.

One media outlet reported on this day that the newest season of '1 Night, 2 Days' will consist of a brand new cast, except for the program's oldest original member, Kim Jong Min. Another media outlet reported that actor Yeon Jung Hoon would be taking on the role of '1 Night, 2 Days's oldest hyung, while comedian Moon Se Yoon is in talks to take on the role of the cast's second oldest, leading the dongsaengs alongside Yeon Jung Hoon.

Reports also added on that filming for season 4 of '1 Night, 2 Days' is scheduled to begin some time in mid-November, with aims for the series to return by December of this year.

In response to various above reports, a representative from KBS2 stepped up to respond, "There is currently nothing confirmed regarding '1 Night, 2 Days'." Regarding original member Kim Jong Min's return to the series, KBS2 likewise stressed that no cast member has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, KBS2's veteran variety program '1 Night, 2 Days' called a halt to filming back in March of this year. Stay tuned for additional news on the the show's return.