Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu to hold fan meeting in Bangkok

AKP STAFF

Jellyfish Entertainment has announced that Kim Min Kyu will be holding an overseas fan meeting.

The fan meeting tour, which is entitled 'Nineteen, Min Kyu,' will holding its first overseas stop in Bangkok on November 9. The fan meeting is an extension of one under the same name that was held in Seoul last August.

Kim Min Kyu has planned a variety of entertaining portions of the event, including special performances and a fun talk portion.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu first came to fame as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce X 101,' where he gained attention for his handsome visuals.

  1. misc.
  2. KIM MIN KYU
-1

Jailui0 pt 21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Support Minkyu from Canada

Ruan_Yingxue-1 pt 22 hours ago
22 hours ago

Yayy Mingyu fighting, Fanmeeting in Bangkok fighting

