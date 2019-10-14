'Produce X 101's Kim Min Kyu to hold fan meeting in Bangkok

Jellyfish Entertainment has announced that Kim Min Kyu will be holding an overseas fan meeting.



The fan meeting tour, which is entitled 'Nineteen, Min Kyu,' will holding its first overseas stop in Bangkok on November 9. The fan meeting is an extension of one under the same name that was held in Seoul last August.



Kim Min Kyu has planned a variety of entertaining portions of the event, including special performances and a fun talk portion.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Kyu first came to fame as a contestant on Mnet's 'Produce X 101,' where he gained attention for his handsome visuals.