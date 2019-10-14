Psy reveals the playful rivalry between P NATION couple HyunA and E'Dawn

Psy shared a funny story about HyunA and E'Dawn's relationship in a recent Instagram post.

On October 14 KST, he took to his personal Instagram to share photos of the P NATION couple, captioning the image with: "Truly a unique couple. While [they are] lovers, they keep their work separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with [only] me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they [are soon going to] have a dance battle." He then wrote the phrases 'together but independent' and 'independent yet together' as hashtags.



Meanwhile, HyunA and E'Dawn first became public with their relationship in August 2018. They signed contracts with P NATION after leaving Cube Entertainment, and are currently both working on new albums.

