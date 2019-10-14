Psy reveals the playful rivalry between P NATION couple HyunA and E'Dawn

9

Psy shared a funny story about HyunA and E'Dawn's relationship in a recent Instagram post.

On October 14 KST, he took to his personal Instagram to share photos of the P NATION couple, captioning the image with: "Truly a unique couple. While [they are] lovers, they keep their work separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with [only] me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they [are soon going to] have a dance battle." He then wrote the phrases 'together but independent' and 'independent yet together' as hashtags.

Meanwhile, HyunA and E'Dawn first became public with their relationship in August 2018. They signed contracts with P NATION after leaving Cube Entertainment, and are currently both working on new albums.

Check out Psy's Instagram post below!

@hyunah_aa @hyojong_1994 실로 특이한 커플입니다. 사랑과 무관하게 일은 서로 공유 안합니다. 서로의 타이틀곡, 안무, 뮤비 아이디어 등등 저에게만 알려주고 서로에겐 비밀이라고 합니다. 심지어 컴백시점을 놓고 서로 먼저 내겠다고 합니다. 언젠가 두 사람이 댄스배틀 함 하지 싶습니다. #따로또같이 #같이또따로 Truly a unique couple. While be lovers, they keep their works separate. Their new singles, choreographies, MV concepts were shared with me and kept as a secret from each other. Their competitive nature showed as they want to release their music first. I bet they soon gonna have a dance battle. #togetherbutindependent #independentyettogether

WinterIsComing344 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago
They are so cute, I can't wait for thier comeback / debut

