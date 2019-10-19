Netizens condemn media speculation over cause of Sulli's death as police releases National Forensic Service's opinion

Police have released a verbal opinion of National Forensic Service's autopsy report for Sulli after her unexpected death on October 14.



As previously reported, the former f(x) member passed away in her home on October 14 KST. She was discovered unconscious by her manager around 3:20 PM and the last call she had with him was made on October 13 around 6:30 PM KST. The exact sign of her death was unknown at the time and Seongnam Sujeong Police Station has performed an autopsy with the consent of Sulli's family.

The full autopsy report for Sulli is yet to be released but National Forensic Service has verbally confirmed that there were no signs of external force or injuries that suggest murder. Police will close the case once the detailed autopsy report comes out.

However, there is an ongoing media speculation over her cause of death. Some raised questions on the grounds that she had her fresh produce delivered on the morning of October 14 and that she posted her Instagram on October 13, the day before the incident.

Netizens are reprimanding and urging the media to stop reproducing rumors, to let her rest in peace.