Netizens bury Goo Hye Sun with criticism after she continues to make Instagram updates

Actress Goo Hye Sun is being buried in criticism as she continues to make Instagram updates.

Despite announcing her retirement during her messy divorce scandal with Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun has been active on the internet while promoting a new song and releasing a book. Her most recent Instagram updates are all in a more positive vein, with the latest caption stating: "Today is an exciting day."





Netizens have been stating their own opinions, stating:





"Is she faking it?"

"I'm also a woman and she makes me so angry."

"Ahn Jae Hyun must have struggled a lot..."

"Goosebumps..."





What do you think?

