Netizens bury Goo Hye Sun with criticism after she continues to make Instagram updates

Actress Goo Hye Sun is being buried in criticism as she continues to make Instagram updates.

Despite announcing her retirement during her messy divorce scandal with Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun has been active on the internet while promoting a new song and releasing a book. Her most recent Instagram updates are all in a more positive vein, with the latest caption stating: "Today is an exciting day."


오늘도 신난다.

Netizens have been stating their own opinions, stating:


"Is she faking it?"

"I'm also a woman and she makes me so angry."

"Ahn Jae Hyun must have struggled a lot..."

"Goosebumps..."


What do you think?

kpopforever898 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

She has no shame and she’s a BIG FAT LIAR!!! I didn’t know releasing a book and now a song equals to retirement from the industry. Luckily everyone sees who she REALLY is and that’s all thanks to her and Instagram. He husband must have suffered terribly while being with her. She took all his money, his home that he bought and his car that he had before they even got married. She’s an evil, manipulative narcissistic who has no pure heart in my eyes and I pray the judge sides with her now estranged husband for the divorce to set him free. I also hope that actress she accused wins her lawsuit against this evil woman.

1

myfirstwasmblaq539 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Just stop giving her attention. Positive comments reinforce her behavior. Negative comments just make her feel like a victim. She’ll never understand.

