Singer Gummy reveals the reason why she and Jo Jung Suk didn't host a wedding ceremony

A wedding ceremony is arguably one of the biggest days of a couple's lives, but singer Gummy and actor Jo Jung Suk did not have one due to this reason.

Gummy appeared on the October 4th broadcast of tvN's 'Fell In Love With A Song'. When asked by singer Yoon Sang why she didn't have a ceremony, she stated "I didn't want to. I didn't know who to invite and who not to invite, and the answers were unclear."





Regardless of having a wedding ceremony, the couple seems to be living happily since then.



