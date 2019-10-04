7

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Singer Gummy reveals the reason why she and Jo Jung Suk didn't host a wedding ceremony

A wedding ceremony is arguably one of the biggest days of a couple's lives, but singer Gummy and actor Jo Jung Suk did not have one due to this reason. 

Gummy appeared on the October 4th broadcast of tvN's 'Fell In Love With A Song'. When asked by singer Yoon Sang why she didn't have a ceremony, she stated "I didn't want to. I didn't know who to invite and who not to invite, and the answers were unclear." 


Regardless of having a wedding ceremony, the couple seems to be living happily since then. 

Tommyjay13
1 hour ago

No ceremony is fine. It's not the most important thing. Here's to a happy marriage.

