Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Labels from 'Produce X 101' revealed to have asked the staff to withdraw their trainees

AKP STAFF

It's been revealed that labels tried to pull their trainees out of 'Produce X 101'.

As more and more behind information is being revealed about the Mnet survival show, one of the things that surfaced was the 'slave contract' that the trainees and the labels were held to. An insider spilled that accordingly, many labels tried to pull their idols out from the program. 

Some are wondering if this is what might have happened to Byungchan, and some Byungchan fans are even saying that while they were angry at what had happened before, it was, on hindsight, actually for Byungchan's benefit.

What do you think about what's going on?

Ah_Chuu589 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's quite obvious this happens on these shows all the time, with some trainees never being even intended to make the final group or there being issues at the end that cause their labels to withdraw them. Did it ever make sense that Gyuri would have been pulled out of fromis_9 for two years to join a Produce group? She was always there to gain popularity only, and even if she did end up ranking in the final lineup she would have been pulled one way or another.

This has been happening on reality shows all along, from Idol to the Bachelor. You get people who come on as contestants just so they can be on TV and get some 'exposure', but they have no intention of winning the actual prize. It's only scandalous in this case because fans are putting money towards their favourites and big companies are involved, with absolutely no transparency. The trainees themselves can't be honest (and might not even know) whether they're there to compete for the final group.

Jade_Brown63 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

i dont blame the labels if i were them i would of pulled my idols out too, from that horrid swing agency 5 year slave contract, i for the life of me dont understand why plan A didnt pull seungwoo out too! they could of just said he had a bad leg ( which he does) and that he needed rest too like byungchan and then they could of had a full victon comeback as well 🤷

