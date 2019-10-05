Labels from 'Produce X 101' revealed to have asked the staff to withdraw their trainees

It's been revealed that labels tried to pull their trainees out of 'Produce X 101'.

As more and more behind information is being revealed about the Mnet survival show, one of the things that surfaced was the 'slave contract' that the trainees and the labels were held to. An insider spilled that accordingly, many labels tried to pull their idols out from the program.

Some are wondering if this is what might have happened to Byungchan, and some Byungchan fans are even saying that while they were angry at what had happened before, it was, on hindsight, actually for Byungchan's benefit.



What do you think about what's going on?