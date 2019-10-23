3

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 20 minutes ago

CNBLUE's Yonghwa to meet fans on military discharge day

CNBLUE's Yonghwa will be meeting with fans on his military discharge day.

On October 23, his agency FNC Entertainment announced Yonghwa's official date of discharge from the military and his plans to meet with fans. The label stated, "Yonghwa will discharged from the military on November 3. For the fans who've waited for him for so long, he'll be holding a short greet session."


According to the announcement, the CNBLUE member will be meeting with fans for 15 minutes in front of the township office in Gangdong-myeon at 8AM on November 3 KST.  


Are you excited to hear Yonghwa is returning to civilian life?

