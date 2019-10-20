23

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

JYP Entertainment comments on Mina's attendance at TWICE fan meeting; states future schedule is still undecided

JYP Entertainment has released a statement regarding Mina's recent participation in TWICE's fourth anniversary fan meeting.

The idol, who is not participating in the group's album promotions due to health reasons, surprised fans by attending the event, raising the public's curiosity over whether or not she would be returning to full activities with the group.


"Mina wanted to be with her fans for their fourth annual fan meeting, so after consulting with the other members, it was decided that she would join in to perform with them on stage," a source from the agency revealed. 

However, they were also careful when commenting on Mina's future activities, making it clear that her attendance at the fan meeting did not necessarily mean that she was back to full activity.

"Her future activity schedule is still undecided," they added, stating that her health came before anything else.

elmaqusecaento593 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

The company stated since the beginning that her health comes first and that her involvement depends on her own will and the members opinion.

